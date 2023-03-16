News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

New dancing opportunity for adults in Doncaster

A new dancing opportunity for adults is coming to Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:08 GMT- 1 min read

Theatre Squad UK will be running an adult open-style dance class every Thursday, from 7.30 pm until 9pm at the C-view, Church View, Doncaster, DN1 1AF, just a two-minute walk from the Doncaster Interchange.

Nathan Kennedy, the founder of Theatre Squad, said: "This is an amazing opportunity to learn new foundational steps and grooves.".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ne week you could be bringing out your inner West End star, and the following week learning some hip-hop grooves plus many others fusion of dance styles.

If you love to dance then this is for you
If you love to dance then this is for you
If you love to dance then this is for you
Most Popular

He added: "The great reason for joining the Theatre Squad is you will get the chance to meet, and socialise with other like-minded people who love dance and theatre.”

You can find out more about the class and other social events via https://www.theatresquad.club/ https://bookwhen.com/theatresquad and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/theatresquaduk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Theatre Squad is a social group for adults who love dance & theatre.

DoncasterWest End