Theatre Squad UK will be running an adult open-style dance class every Thursday, from 7.30 pm until 9pm at the C-view, Church View, Doncaster, DN1 1AF, just a two-minute walk from the Doncaster Interchange.

Nathan Kennedy, the founder of Theatre Squad, said: "This is an amazing opportunity to learn new foundational steps and grooves.".

ne week you could be bringing out your inner West End star, and the following week learning some hip-hop grooves plus many others fusion of dance styles.

If you love to dance then this is for you

He added: "The great reason for joining the Theatre Squad is you will get the chance to meet, and socialise with other like-minded people who love dance and theatre.”

You can find out more about the class and other social events via https://www.theatresquad.club/ https://bookwhen.com/theatresquad and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/theatresquaduk

