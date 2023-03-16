New dancing opportunity for adults in Doncaster
A new dancing opportunity for adults is coming to Doncaster.
Theatre Squad UK will be running an adult open-style dance class every Thursday, from 7.30 pm until 9pm at the C-view, Church View, Doncaster, DN1 1AF, just a two-minute walk from the Doncaster Interchange.
Nathan Kennedy, the founder of Theatre Squad, said: "This is an amazing opportunity to learn new foundational steps and grooves.".
ne week you could be bringing out your inner West End star, and the following week learning some hip-hop grooves plus many others fusion of dance styles.
He added: "The great reason for joining the Theatre Squad is you will get the chance to meet, and socialise with other like-minded people who love dance and theatre.”
You can find out more about the class and other social events via https://www.theatresquad.club/ https://bookwhen.com/theatresquad and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/theatresquaduk
Theatre Squad is a social group for adults who love dance & theatre.