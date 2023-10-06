News you can trust since 1925
Most Haunted Live: Yvette Fielding bringing paranormal show to Doncaster this Halloween

Queen of the paranormal Yvette Fielding will bring ghostly goings on to Doncaster this Halloween as her Most Haunted Live show comes to the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
The acclaimed stage show, which follows on where the successful TV series left off, will be at The Dome on October 29.

Most Haunted, the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series ever made, has taken to the road for the spine chilling show across the UK.

Described as the ‘first lady of the paranormal’ Fielding together with Karl Beattie and the team, the show promises to take showgoers on the darkest, most terrifying journey of their lives.

Yvette Fielding is bringing Most Haunted Live to Doncaster.Yvette Fielding is bringing Most Haunted Live to Doncaster.
A show spokesman said: “Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s all time top ten scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

"Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

"In this show no one is safe and “seeing is believing”

Fielding has made many appearances and interviews in the British media in connection with her paranormal investigations and programmes, including guest appearances on The Sunday Night Project (Channel 4), The Chris Moyles Show (BBC Radio 1) and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross (BBC One).

Furthering her paranormal franchise, in 2008 Fielding made her first move into radio broadcasting, hosting Yvette Fielding's Fright Nights on Kerrang! Radio.

Tickets are available HERE

