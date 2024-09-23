Mock The Week comic Gary Delaney announces special Christmas show in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain’s top comedians is coming to Doncaster for an intimate Christmas show.

Mock The Week star Gary Delaney, famed for his one-liner jokes and puns, will headline a night at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on December 8.

The stand-up star, who is married to fellow comedian Sarah Millican, is known for his razor sharp wit and deadpan manner.

The Reyt Good Comedy Club event will also feature Daniel Inniss, Jake Johnston and Frankie Monroe.

Gary Delaney is coming to Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “What a way to finish off this year’s comedy at the mighty Imp. This is gunna be epic.”

Before finding comedy, he was a photocopier repair man and bank worker, and first hit the comedy circuit supporting outrageous Scottish comedian Jerry Sadowitz before making his breakthrough at the Edinburgh Fringe which led to UK tours and also television appearances.

Tickets for the show are priced at £16.50 and are available HERE