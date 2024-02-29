Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: Play focusing on dispute to be staged in Doncaster
We’re Not Going Back will be staged at Cast on March 14-15 – and tells the story of 75 mines, three sisters and one cause. And a six pack of Babycham.
Red Ladder Theatre Company and Unite the Union have joined forces to present the production, written by former Chumbawamba musician Boff Whalley.
A Cast spokesman said: “The year 2024 is the fortieth anniversary of the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike, a dispute that still resonates today.
"But the strike wasn’t just about pickets v police – in this hard-hitting musical comedy there are no miners and no cops. Instead, we follow the fortunes of three sisters in a pit village, hit hard by the government’s war against the miners and determined to set up a branch of Women Against Pit Closures.”
The play follows Olive, Mary and Isabel, three sisters whose everyday squabbles collide with a strike that forces them to question their lives, their relationships and their family ties.
The spokesman added: “This strike wasn’t just a war fought on the battlegrounds of picket line, parliament and public opinion. It was as much a battle in the homes and families of those fighting for their communities.
We’re Not Going Back tackles the resilience of working communities, the make-and-mend fabric of family and the power of sticking two fingers up to a government hell-bent on destruction… and all with humour, song and a six pack of Babycham.”
Tickets from £11.50 are available HERE