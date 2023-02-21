Headlining the show is Scott Bennett, described by Rob Brydon as ‘great material, great delivery, a very funny man’.

As featured on BBC’s Live at the Apollo and Live from The Edinburgh Fringe, Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican, Scott is a former John Bishop and Jason Manford UK tour support, currently on his own national theatre show of his solo show ‘Great Scott’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a Leicester Comedy Festival best show nominee and Chortle ‘One To Watch’ who has clearly been earmarked as one of the future stars of British stand up.

Scott Bennett

Opening the night is Meryl O’Rourke, who is the newest presenter on Front Row, Radio 4 as well as writing, performing and directing her own comedy series, 'The Hysterical Method of Conception' for Woman's Hour.

Described by Frankie Boyle as ‘inspiringly funny’ and ‘as near perfect as you can find’ by the British Comedy Guide in a 5 star review, she supported Frankie on his 2016 theatre tour at his request with her sharp, dark and refreshingly unsentimental humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a full supporting line up of performers including the acerbic Graeme Rayner and Yorkshire Comedy Award winner Jonny Brook.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.