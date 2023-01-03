John Shuttleworth star Graham Fellows to showcase new movie in Doncaster

Described as his most thoughtful and accomplished movie to date the documentary feature film Father Earth is the true story of one man’s attempt to help save the planet by converting a derelict church on the Orkney Isles into an eco-friendly recording studio.

It's a fascinating study of a psychological power struggle between a character comedian and his creation, John Shuttleworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funny yet moving film is also about family relationships – specifically between fathers and sons – and explores the paradox: how, in the battle against extinction, we are often distracted by personal and family issues, as they appear more important and pressing than the future of the planet.

Graham Fellows, aka John Shuttleworth, is showcasing a new film in Doncaster.

After the screening there will be an informal Q&A with Graham Fellows (AKA John Shuttleworth).