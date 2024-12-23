John Godber’s Northern Soul inspired comedy-drama Do I Love coming to Cast
Join twenty-somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul.
What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.
Far beyond their home city of Hull, our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for. Now they can’t get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Doncaster to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.
This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you’re out on the floor…
The show is choreographed by Northern Soul dance champion Sally Molloy and features the original cast: Chloe McDonald as Nat, Emilio Encinoso-Gil as Kyle and Martha Godber as Sally.
Tickets make perfect last-minute Christmas gifts and are sure to sell fast, so make sure you get yours now at https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/do-i-love-you/
Do I Love You? will be in Cast’s Main Space between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 February at 7.30pm, with a 2pm Wednesday matinee. Tickets are from £17 and can be accessed from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com.
