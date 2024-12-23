Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do I Love You? is a hilarious, dance-fuelled play that was first performed in Doncaster in 2024 and is now returning to the city between 10-12 February. Back by popular demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join twenty-somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul.

What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Far beyond their home city of Hull, our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for. Now they can’t get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Doncaster to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

John Godber’s Northern Soul inspired comedy-drama Do I Love.

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you’re out on the floor…

The show is choreographed by Northern Soul dance champion Sally Molloy and features the original cast: Chloe McDonald as Nat, Emilio Encinoso-Gil as Kyle and Martha Godber as Sally.

Tickets make perfect last-minute Christmas gifts and are sure to sell fast, so make sure you get yours now at https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/do-i-love-you/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do I Love You? will be in Cast’s Main Space between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 February at 7.30pm, with a 2pm Wednesday matinee. Tickets are from £17 and can be accessed from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com.