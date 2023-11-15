John Godber's new Northern Soul comedy Do I Love You? coming to Doncaster

A brand new comedy about Northern Soul from the writer of the legendary Bouncers is blazing a trail to Doncaster.

Do I Love You? by John Godber centres on three 20-somethings who develop a love for the music genre and its followers.

What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull the trio, including two burger bar employees, find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for.

Kyle, Nat and Sally are mesmerised by the music and dance during a night out in Cleethorpes.

They make it their mission to learn the steps and moves so they can take part in the top Northern Soul event – the Weekender at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone and strikes are everywhere….is this England 1973 or 2023?

However, it’s all about keeping the faith so grab your talc and your loafers and join the trio on a weekender.

Do I Love You? will be presented at Cast Doncaster from January 24-27.

The play is presented by The John Godber Company, which was set up by the playwright and his wife Jane Thornton in 2011.

John wanted to continue using the dramatic form to express himself following his departure from Hull Truck after 26 years.