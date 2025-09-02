John Godber Company returns to Doncaster's Cast with Black Tie Ball

Touring theatre company The John Godber Company is bringing its brand-new comedy Black Tie Ball to Cast in Doncaster this September.

Written and directed by the award-winning playwright John Godber, this sparkling new play is set to have audiences laughing in the aisles with its satirical take on one of the most glamorous nights of the year.

It comes from the pen of the playwright behind much loved classics like Bouncers, Teechers and Do I Love You.

It’s the glitziest night on the social calendar, and everyone wants to be seen.

The Bentleys are polished, the jazz band is warming up, the magician is on hand with tricks up his sleeve – so pick up your invitation to this riotous fundraising frenzy.

But behind the sequins, tuxedos and fake tans, the cracks begin to show: jealousies and rivalries bubble to the surface, relationships are tested, and the pressure on the hotel staff mounts by the minute.

The raffle is rigged, the guest speaker is drunk, the coffee is cold, and the caterers just want to clock off.

By turns satirical and touching, Godber shines a spotlight on the chaos behind the pomp and pretence of the Black Tie Ball.

Told in his signature breakneck style, the play sees the staff recount the entire evening’s dramas from the first arrivals at seven to the final carriages at midnight.

Featuring long-time Godber collaborator William Ilkley (War Horse, Trigger Point), alongside Dylan Allcock (recently seen in Godber’s The Highwayman), the cast also includes Yorkshire actors Levi Payne and Jade Farnill.

Jade is part of The Godber Theatre Foundation, an initiative established in 2020 to support emerging actors from East Yorkshire into professional roles.

Each year, members are cast in new touring productions with the company.

Full of wit, energy and sharp social satire, Black Tie Ball promises audiences at Cast a hilarious and sparkling night at the theatre this September.

Being short-staffed has never been so funny!

Black Tie Ball is at Cast between 17-20 September, with a captioned performance on Thursday 18 September at 7:30pm. Tickets are available to book