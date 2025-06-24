Homecoming show as big-voiced actor Brian Blessed announces Doncaster date

Booming Brian Blessed is set to make a noise – when he stages a homecoming show in the Doncaster area town where he was born more than 80 years ago.

The big-voiced star, famed for his roles in Flash Gordon, Blackadder and Z-Cars, will appear at the Empress Building in Mexborough in December – a stone’s throw from where he was born back in 1936.

The performer, now 88, will be presenting An Audience With Brian Blessed on December 3 – the latest in a series of shows the star has staged in his birthplace.

An Empress spokesperson said: “Experience the unmissable grandeur of Brian Blessed live – a once-in-a-lifetime event marking the iconic Brian Blessed's ultimate public appearance.

Big voiced actor Brian Blessed will be back on home soil for a special show.

“Expect unfiltered tales from stage, screen, and survival and hat iconic voice, in all its glory.

"A journey through a remarkable career – raw, inspiring, and full of heart.

"This evening is more than a showcase of Brian's illustrious career; it's a beacon of inspiration, a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and the unyielding spirit of adventure. It's a chance to witness a legend, a national treasure, as he bids a heartfelt adieu to the stage that has been his world.”

One of Britain’s biggest and best known stars, he has appeared in a host of movies and hit TV shows and is known around the globe for his larger than life persona.

The son of William Blessed, a miner at Hickleton Main and Hilda Wall, Blessed was born at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough on October 9, 1936 and attended Bolton on Dearne Secondary Modern School, but was forced to leave at the age of 15 after his father suffered an industrial accident.

He then spent several years working in a number of jobs, ranging from an undertaker to a plasterer’s assistant.

He started drama training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where his contemporaries included Patrick Stewart, and then found fame as PC “Fancy” Smith in the BBC TV series Z-Cars, between 1962 and 1965.

More TV roles followed in The Avengers, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and Doctor Who while on stage he starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats.

One of his best remembered roles was as Prince Vultan in the 1980 film Flash Gordon for which he is frequently remembered for the exclamation “Gordon’s alive!”

He also appeared as Richard IV in the first series of Blackadder while to younger viewers he is known as the voice of Grampy Rabbit in Peppa Pig.

He has also attempted to climb Mount Everest three times but without ever reaching the summit and has also trekked to the North Pole on foot, as well as a number of other expeditions away from the silver screen.

Tickets for the show, which will take place on December 3 from 7pm, are already on sale now and are available HERE

The spokesperson added: “Tickets are vanishing fast – secure your seat now for a night of inspiration, laughter, and unforgettable memories.”