Football legend and I'm A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp coming to Doncaster
Football favourite and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp is coming to Doncaster to lift the lid on his colourful life.
The legendary soccer boss will present An Evening With Harry Redknapp at Cast on October 10.
Redknapp enjoyed a long career in football management, managing the likes of Spurs, Southampton, Bournemouth, and West Ham.
He most famously managed Portsmouth when they won the FA Cup in 2008 and was later crowned ‘King Of The Jungle’ on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.
Harry is back on the road after a sold out tour of 65 venues, to regale us with stories from his football and TV career.
And the evening has been described as “one of the funniest, most entertaining talk shows on the circuit.”
VIP tickets include meet and greet plus photo.
Tickets for the evening are on sale now from the Cast box office HERE
