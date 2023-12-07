Cast’s tenth Christmas pantomime Beauty and the Beast has enjoyed a successful opening week, with Doncaster families packing in to see it, say bosses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive show, which runs until New Year's Eve, opened to the public on November 30 and has already welcomed fans young and old.

Written by Neil Hurst and directed by Tess Seddon, this latest panto has been seen by over 4,500 audience members in its opening week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year Cast celebrated its tenth birthday, marking the milestone throughout the year with various events, such as a fundraising gala, several digital commissions including The Glasshouse by Doncaster artist Wayne Sables, and the debut production of Children of the Night by Doncaster writer-performer Danielle Phillips.

Beauty and The Beast has been packing in theatregoers at Cast.

Beauty and the Beast marks the culmination of these celebrations.

The show has six principal characters and three senior ensemble members played by professional performers, as well as eighteen junior ensemble performers from Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

In typical panto fashion, the traditional tale has been tweaked and transposed to give it a local flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This story takes places in the fictional French town of Donny-Le-Don and audiences can expect plenty of familiar Doncastrian references and gags.

We follow precocious bibliophile Beauty as she endeavours to save her mother and brother, Dame Cherie Trifle and Philippe Philoppe, from the castle of the cursed and reclusive Beast.

Along the way she has help from Fairy Nuff, an employee of Fairies-R-Us, and setbacks from the egotistical bad guy Emile.

Beauty and the Beast runs until Sunday 31 December. Tickets can be purchased from Cast’s box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at: https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/beauty-and-the-beast-christmas-pantomime-2023/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having opened in 2013, Cast welcomes over 100,000 audience members every year.

It runs a vibrant participation programme, engaging with people of all ages and backgrounds from communities across Doncaster, encouraging them to take part in workshops, events, and productions.

It also supports and commissions work with exciting local artists, hosting scratch nights and artist hangouts where both experienced and emerging artists can thrive.

The 620-seat theatre presents an extensive and varied programme throughout the year, including music, dance, family shows, comedy and drama.