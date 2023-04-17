Evil crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen under spotlight at Doncaster serial killer show

Doncaster Little Theatre will be the venue for the true crime talk by research psychologist Cheish Merryweather.

As well as looking at the crimes that shocked the world, Serial Killers and Psychopaths Night will feature four live psychopath tests throughout the evening for the audience.

Taking place on Friday 9 June, the two-hour talk will include the motivations behind serial murder and advice on how to protect yourself from a psychopath.

The crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen will form the focus of a serial killer show in Doncaster.

Cheish said: “Surprisingly, the last time we were in Doncaster, everyone was very excited about finding out their psychopath scores on the night!

"This time we have four psychopath tests for the audience to take live and the results are always - well, let’s say ‘fascinating’”.

She said: “Doncaster Little Theatre has always welcomed our serial killer talks and we’re impressed with just how many true crime fans there are in the city. It’s a great night for others to socialise and meet like-minded souls.”

American Dahmer killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. and his crimes included necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts. He was beaten to death in prison in 1994.

Nilsen, who died in 2018, murdered at least twelve young men and boys between 1978 and 1983 in London, dismembering them and keeping the body parts in his flat for company.