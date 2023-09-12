Watch more videos on Shots!

Get ready for a weekend of Strength with Britain’s Strongest Woman on September 30 and Britain’s Strongest Man on October 1.

Giants Live is bringing all the thrills and excitement of big arena strength sports to the Dome.

See the pound-for-pound strongest people on the planet move some unbelievable weights as they do battle in five trials of strength for the iconic Giants Live golden trophy!

Legends of Strongwoman including 3-time World's Strongest Woman Donna Moore, 4-time Britain's Strongest Woman and World's Strongest Woman Andrea Thompson and reigning under 64kg World's Strongest Woman Rhiannon Lovelace will be in attendance and ready to show Doncaster what they are made of.October 12 brings The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour direct from the USA, the world’s biggest, best and most successful Elvis tribute show. Starring three winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest including the Winner of BBC One’s The World’s Greatest Elvis – Shawn Klush (USA), Dean Z (USA) and Ben Thompson (UK).

Later in the month (October 21) it’s Hits Out of Hell, celebrating the life, music and legend of the musical maestro Meat Loaf. The World’s premier show in tribute to Meat Loaf, featuring the Ultimate ‘Dead Ringer’ to Meatloaf Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s ‘Stars in their eyes’ and Channel 4’s ‘The Last Leg’.

Recently announced gig, Two Door Cinema Club plus Special Guests, will table place on October 25. Mixing guitar-driven, post-punk hooks with dancey, electronic polish, Northern Ireland's Two Door Cinema Club first gained attention with 2010's Tourist History and singles like "Something Good Can Work" and "Undercover Martyn."

Sarah Millican will be raising the roof with laughter on October 27 with her Late Bloomer show followed IPW Live Wrestling on October 28 and the month concludes with Most Haunted Live on October 29, the acclaimed paranormal show is for visitors aged 14 and above.

Steve Parker, from Doncaster Dome said, “We got a wide range of events coming up over the next few months with some great music, fantastic comedy, a super show of strength and rounding off with a pre Halloween paranormal event.”