Dreamboys 2024 tour: Male strip troupe announce sizzling Doncaster date
The Dreamboys will be bringing their Stripped Back tour to The Dome on July 12 – with tickets now on sale.
A spokesman for the venue said: “Brace yourself for an electrifying night of unadulterated pleasure and indulge in the Dreamboys: Stripped Back 2024 worldwide tour.
"Be part of an explosive, immersive, and seductive dance show as the Dreamboys take the stage.
"Allow yourself to be intoxicated by raw energy and magnetic charisma, as you become immersed in a journey that awakens your deepest fantasies.
"Prepare to be captivated for two unforgettable hours as the Dreamboys unveil their sculpted physiques with an intoxicating blend of dance, chart-topping music, and audienceparticipation.
"Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable night of enthralling entertainment designed to make your senses tingle. Lose yourself in a world where desires come alive, whereboundaries are shattered, and inhibitions are left at the door.
"With every provocative thrust and smouldering gaze, the Dreamboys will ignite a fiery passion within that will burn long after the curtains close."
The show is for strictly over 18's.
Established in 1987 by Bari Bacco, The Dreamboys became the UK’s first male revue strip troupe and now perform more than 600 shows per year, with more than 100 performers and 250,000 customers packing in to see them.