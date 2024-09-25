Doncaster School for the Deaf Celebrates 195 Years with exhibition and gala dinner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster School for the Deaf, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, is set to kick off its 195th anniversary celebrations this October with a free public exhibition and a gala dinner event.

The anniversary exhibition will be held on Saturday, 12th October 2024, from 12pm to 4pm in the school's sports hall. Open to the public with no booking required, the exhibition will showcase a rich display of historical photographs and artifacts, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the school's long-standing heritage and contributions to deaf education.

Following the daytime exhibition, a special celebration dinner will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium from 7:30pm to10:30pm. This ticketed event promises an evening of commemoration and entertainment, featuring interpreters, historical image displays, a three-course meal, and dancing with a DJ.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We are thrilled to invite the community to join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone. For 195 years, Doncaster School for the Deaf has been at the forefront of deaf education, and these events are a testament to our enduring commitment to the deaf community.

Eastfield House from the Doncaster School for the Deaf archives

"The exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity for people to explore our history and the impact we've had on countless lives over nearly two centuries. Our evening celebration at the Eco-Power Stadium will be a joyous occasion to reflect on our achievements and look forward to the future."

The gala dinner will include additional a fundraising raffle and doors for the evening event will open at 7pm.

Alexis added, "We're incredibly proud of our heritage and the continued excellence in education and support we provide. These celebration events are not just about our past, but also about our vision for the future of deaf education and community engagement."

Doncaster School for the Deaf, managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust, continues to play a vital role in providing specialised education and support for deaf children. As part of the Trust's wider services, which include Little Learners Day Nursery, Dickson House Children's Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, and Aspire to Be Employability Services, the school remains committed to improving the quality of SEND education.

For more information about the 195th anniversary celebrations visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk to book tickets for the gala dinner – bookings close on September 30 – visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/doncasterdeaftrust/1268350#:~:text=Join%20us%20to%20celebrate%20195%20years%20of%20Doncaster