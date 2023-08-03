Doncaster primary school pupils to join production of Rapunzel at Cast

The 11 Bentley High Street Primary school students will join the cast of contemporary dance theatre company balletLORENT’s production on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 September at Cast in Doncaster.

The pupils, who are all aged eight and nine, will be part of an impressive line-up of talent, which includes costumes by award-winning Game of Thrones and Mama Mia designer Michele Clapton, a soundtrack by Dr Who composer Murray Gold and narration by leading British actor Lesley Sharp, known her roles in The Full Monty and Clocking Off amongst many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were selected following a workshop staged by balletLORENT at the school, organised by year three teachers Shannen Brogan and Francesca Welsh and head Rebecca Austwick.

Pupils from Bentley High Street Primary will perform in Rapunzel at Cast.

The show is being staged as part of the Newcastle company's 30th anniversary year and Cast's 10th anniversary.

The young performers are Annabelle Clowes, Eliza Harwood, Micah Brown, Owen Pearman, Pippa Swan, Scarlet Fletcher, Harry Lang, Victor Obinwa, Austin Wyatt Turner, Harley Waddoups and Ava Canavon.

James MacGillivray, education and projects manager, balletLORENT, said: "We had a lovely time at Bentley High Street Primary school and were very warmly welcomed by both staff and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a number of workshops, we chose a group of children to join us on stage. We were not looking for children with loads of dance experience, or those who had benefited from out of school ballet lessons.

"What we wanted to find was children who came alive when they moved and who would bring joy and wonder to the production. We were excited to find a number of children who really sparkled when they moved and who were themselves clearly very excited to have this opportunity.

"We know that Bentley High Street Primary school makes an incredible addition to our professional cast".

In balletLORENT’s version of the timeless fairytale, specially written by former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, a flame-haired Rapunzel becomes entrapped in the tower with only a possessive witch and her pet creatures for company. A prince, drawn by the sound of her singing, attempts to rescue her, but they end up rescuing each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapunzel is suitable for ages 5+ and the show is narrated throughout, helping the youngest audience members to follow the story. An adult retelling, called Rapunzel After Dark, has been made for audiences aged 16+ and will be at Cast on Saturday 9 September.

The productions follow balletLORENT's Snow White (2015-2016), Rumpelstiltskin (2017-2018) and The Lost Happy Endings (2019-2022).

Rapunzel is at Cast, Doncaster, Waterdale DN1 3BU on Friday 8 September at 6pm and Saturday 9 September at 2.30pm.