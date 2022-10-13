Doncaster man films a dance tribute to the life and work of Wesley
Doncaster film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is working on a new dance project celebrating the life and work of John Wesley, the founder of Methodism.
Wesley was the Lincolnshire born theologian and evangelist who faced persecution through many years of the 18th century as he pioneered a new form of religious expression that broke away from the established authority of the Church of England.
Award-winning film maker Wayne is working with Doncaster dance company Street Beat to create a film which is being made at Wesley’s birthplace in the Lincolnshire town of Epworth.
“This is a very unusual but very exciting project that will involve around 20 young dancers from Street Beat,” said Wayne.
“Although it will be a piece of hip hop and contemporary dance, we will be using Wesley’s diaries and writings as a blueprint for the work.
“I look forward to making a start on what promises to be a totally unique piece of work.”