News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster man films a dance tribute to the life and work of Wesley

Doncaster film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is working on a new dance project celebrating the life and work of John Wesley, the founder of Methodism.

By Stephanie Bateman
38 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wesley was the Lincolnshire born theologian and evangelist who faced persecution through many years of the 18th century as he pioneered a new form of religious expression that broke away from the established authority of the Church of England.

Award-winning film maker Wayne is working with Doncaster dance company Street Beat to create a film which is being made at Wesley’s birthplace in the Lincolnshire town of Epworth.

“This is a very unusual but very exciting project that will involve around 20 young dancers from Street Beat,” said Wayne.

Wayne Sables

Most Popular

“Although it will be a piece of hip hop and contemporary dance, we will be using Wesley’s diaries and writings as a blueprint for the work.

“I look forward to making a start on what promises to be a totally unique piece of work.”

Wayne SablesDoncasterLincolnshire