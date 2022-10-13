Wesley was the Lincolnshire born theologian and evangelist who faced persecution through many years of the 18th century as he pioneered a new form of religious expression that broke away from the established authority of the Church of England.

Award-winning film maker Wayne is working with Doncaster dance company Street Beat to create a film which is being made at Wesley’s birthplace in the Lincolnshire town of Epworth.

“This is a very unusual but very exciting project that will involve around 20 young dancers from Street Beat,” said Wayne.

Wayne Sables

“Although it will be a piece of hip hop and contemporary dance, we will be using Wesley’s diaries and writings as a blueprint for the work.