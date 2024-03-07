Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based on a true story The White Bike by Tamara Werthern is an affecting play that is all related and based upon what happens when our world is turned upside down.

The White Bike explains that an ordinary day becomes extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As young Isabelle kisses her daughter goodbye with lunchbox in hand and sets off on her bike and cycles through Hackney. What happens next along the way is at once shocking, inconceivable and terrifyingly ordinary.

Doncaster Little Theatre puts on three night performances of The White Bike.

The DLT theatre company present to you through physical theatre, scripted work and choreographic ensemble movement an exciting and moving performance of The White Bike.

Performance take place Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9, 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm).