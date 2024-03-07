Doncaster Little Theatre puts on three night performances of The White Bike

Millions of people cycle to work every day. And every week, some of them don’t make it home.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:11 GMT
Based on a true story The White Bike by Tamara Werthern is an affecting play that is all related and based upon what happens when our world is turned upside down.

The White Bike explains that an ordinary day becomes extraordinary.

As young Isabelle kisses her daughter goodbye with lunchbox in hand and sets off on her bike and cycles through Hackney. What happens next along the way is at once shocking, inconceivable and terrifyingly ordinary.

Doncaster Little Theatre puts on three night performances of The White Bike.

The DLT theatre company present to you through physical theatre, scripted work and choreographic ensemble movement an exciting and moving performance of The White Bike.

Performance take place Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9, 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm).

Ticket price us £12, concession £10.

Visit https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/whats-on/