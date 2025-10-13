Doncaster filmed Brassed Off set for 30th anniversary Royal Albert Hall screening

British movie classic Brassed Off is to return to its spiritual home, the Royal Albert Hall, for a special 30th anniversary screening with live accompaniment from the brass band that inspired the story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be able to relive a piece of British cinema history as the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and members of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields under the baton of Ben Palmer perform the score live alongside the film on the big screen, in the iconic venue at the film’s heart.

The event will take place on October 2 next year with an exclusive Q&A before the show with director Mark Herman and producer Steve Abbott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 1996 bittersweet comedy-drama, written and directed by Herman, stars Pete Postlethwaite as Danny, the devoted leader of the Grimley Colliery Band, who is determined to show the Tories ‘we are not defeated’ as a pit closure programme threatens the existence of the colliery band.

A 30th anniversary screening of Brassed Off will take place at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ewan McGregor, Stephen Tompkinson and Tara Fitzgerald are just some of the stand-outs in an impressive ensemble cast, with the finale of the movie seeing the band compete at the historic London venue.

What is Brassed Off?

It was a movie that combined tragedy and comedy, politics and music - and brought the plight of South Yorkshire miners on to cinema screens worldwide.

On November 1, 1996, Brassed Off was released and, excuse the pun, it arrived with little fanfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and directed by Mark Herman, it told the troubles faced by a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit and was loosely based on the story of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and their own struggles against the closure programme.

Gradually, word spread about the movie and it became a box office smash and has gone on to become one of the most highly-regarded British films of recent years, managing to weave a plot featuring not only some comic touches but also a host of harrowing scenes that helped spell out the misery of Margaret Thatcher’s decimation of the region’s mining industry.

The film is set in Grimley’ in the mid-1990s and was largely shot in Grimethorpe. although several scenes were shot in Doncaster including a scene shot outside Doncaster Minster.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall screening are available HERE.