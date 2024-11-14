Doncaster Christmas panto: Your guide to this year's festive shows - oh yes it is!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is coming – and that of course means plenty of festive fun in the city, with a string of seasonal shows and pantomimes for Doncaster people of all ages to enjoy.

Here’s our rundown of some of the city’s pantomines for you to enjoy.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Cast, Doncaster

Doncaster's giant family pantomime returns in 2024 with Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and The Beanstalk at Cast in Doncaster.

After a handful of magic beans grow into an enormous beanstalk overnight, Jack must go on an adventure to save the kingdom from the fearsome giant.

With stunning sets, magical moments, and a whole load of mayhem and silliness, you don’t want to miss this fantastic family pantomime this festive season.

Runs from November 29 to January 5 at Cast, Sir Nigel Gresley Square

Captioned, BSL and relaxed performances are available.

Tickets are priced from £15 and are available HERE

CINDERELLA

Doncaster Little Theatre

Kind-hearted Cinderella is ill-treated and hard done by; suffering at the hands of her step-sisters who are far from the socially accepted belles they believe themselves to be.

Cinderella seems destined to be a poor skivvy forever until help appears from an unexpected source…

The classic tale, written by Alan P Frayn and directed by Barbara Upton, runs at Doncaster Little Theatre, King Street from December 7 to December 31.

Tickets are available HERE

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

The Empress, Mexborough

The Empress is thrilled to announce the debut of the enchanting Christmas pantomime, produced by Lemon Jelly Pantos.

This festive production promises to deliver a magical experience full of laughter, music, and holiday cheer.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 30 and features beloved characters like Jack, Dame Trott, and Daisy, brought to life by a talented cast. Audiences can expect giant-sized jokes, vibrant costumes, and stunning sets in this hour-long, family-friendly show.

Showtimes at 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets available HERE

TREASURE ISLAND: AN ADULT PANTO

Get ready for a cheeky romp with Far Out Theatre on Pleasure Island with their latest, adult pantomime!

Taking place on November 16 at Rossington Miners’ Welfare, the show is strictly adults only

In this naughty twist on the classic tale, follow the misadventures of Jim Hawkins, who sets out on a quest for treasure like no other. Jim falls head over heels for the irresistible Lizzie Thrustington but young Jim Lad needs to watch out for the dastardly Long John Johnson, known for his long trouser snake and mischievous ways.

With a saucy landlady like Sally Stout, and the randy Dr. Feelgood you can expect a rollicking good time filled with laughter, a sex cult, a talking parrot, lots of innuendos and unforgettable antics.

Tickets are available HERE

CINDERELLA

Armthorpe Community Theatre will be presenting two performances of Cinderella at Armthorpe Community Centre on Saturday 4 January at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £5 per adult and £3 per child or £15 for a family of four. For tickets please visit Armthorpe Community Centre, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster or telephone 01302 830543.