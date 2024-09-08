Doncaster Big Brother winner to star at theatre show celebrating city status

A Big Brother winner is to star at a special theatre show celebrating Doncaster gaining city status.

Doncaster became Yorkshire’s newest city in 2022, winning a contest held to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now a fun evening of light-hearted chat and discussion, retelling the story of the historic campaign, and celebrating everything about Doncaster is to be held, with Doncaster’s Chloe Wilburn, who won Big Brother in 2015, among those taking part.

The show promises a heady mix of history, heritage, and culture, recognising some of Doncaster’s greatest moments, as well as many lesser-known achievements.

Jim Carley and Chloe Wilburn will be at the show celebrating Doncaster's city status.

Where else would The Flying Scotsman, Paddington Bear, Ivanhoe, and Open all Hours feature on the same billing?

The evening is hosted by Jim Carley, author of “The Race for City Status: How Doncaster became one of Britain’s Newest Cities”.

The guest panel also includes Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber and Chair of the City Status campaign, Lindsy James, director of local charity Active Fusion and a World Duathlon Champion as well as Chloe.

Tickets £5 each, and 100% of all ticket sales will go to the Doncaster Little Theatre charity.

The event run time is approximately 90 minutes.

The show takes place at Doncaster Little Theatre on October 25 from 7.30pm.

Mr Carley's book not only recounts some of the things that Doncaster is most famous for, such as horseracing and legendary locomotives like Flying Scotsman and Mallard, but also some of its lesser-known credentials – with everything from the invention of butterscotch to prize winning budgerigars.