Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents, The Verdict by Barry Reed, directed and designed by Michael Lunney and adapted by Margaret May Hobbs. Starring Jason Merrells, Richard Walsh and Reanne Farley and appears at Cast in Doncaster this week.

Frank Galvin is a washed up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic. He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win.

Up against the unforgiving medical establishment, he courageously refuses an out-of-court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother. Smelling a cover up, he instead takes the case and the entire legal system to court...

The Verdict starring Doncaster's very own

Jason Merrells is known to millions for his roles in Agatha Raisin, Emmerdale, Casualty, Waterloo Road and many more.

He is joined by Richard Walsh (London's Burning), Reanne Farley (River City), Vincent Pirillo, Nigel Barber, Okon Jones, Michael Lunney, Sarah Shelton, Jason Wilson, Teresa Jennings, Holly Jackson Walters, James Morley, Bruce Chattan, Anna Arthur and Dave Speck.

This phenomenal and gripping courtroom thriller has been a huge success at theatres across the UK and Ireland.

“Outstanding. The best performance we've seen in a very long time. You'll be crazy to miss it”. - Cardiff Times