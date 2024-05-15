Dom Joly bringing his tour delving into weird world of conspiracy theories to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conspiracy theories used to be fun - but now they’ve gone mainstream and comedian Dom Joly is set to delve into the weird world of the Illuminati, being controlled by Covid jabs, flat Earthers, UFOs and much more when he comes to Doncaster later this year.

The Trigger Happy TV star is bringing The Conspiracy Tour to Cast on October 29, providing a hilarious, fascinating, and slightly anarchic guide to the wacky world of conspiracies.

Having travelled the globe looking into some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence for his new book, The Conspiracy Tourist, Dom is now ready to reveal his findings.

However, in the spirit of fairness, Dom will also be inviting a well-known and highly respected conspiracy theorist, Dr. Julian Northcote, to take the stage and defend the alternate view.

Dom Joly will be delving into the world of conspiracy theories in Doncaster.

During the shows Joly and Dr Northcote be addressing some of the questions that have been troubling many of us for years:

Is the earth flat?

Does Finland exist?

Are Q Anon mentally ill?

Is Bill Gates using vaccines to take control of your mind?

Is Denver Airport a massive panic room for the Illuminati?

Are UFOs piloted by lizards?

Whatever your views – cynic, conspiracy theorist, or a person just wanting Dom to shout HELLO into his big mobile phone, Dom Joly – The Conspiracy Tour is for you.