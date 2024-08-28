Dancer Giovanni Pernice set for Doncaster show after Strictly Come Dancing departure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice is coming to Doncaster after being dropped from the forthcoming series following allegations about his behaviour on the show.

His former dance partner Amanda Abbington had claimed his behaviour on Strictly was “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”, in an interview with the Sun on Sunday.

It had been widely reported that Sherlock star Abbington experienced difficulties working with her dance partner Pernice on the show in 2023.

Strictly has confirmed the dancer will not be returning for the show's series this year, and his spokesperson has previously said he refuted the allegations and denied any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

Giovanni Pernice is coming to Doncaster following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer, who has previosusly performed in Doncaster, is bringing his The Last Dance tour to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square next year.

The show will run at the venue from February 4-6.

A Cast spokesperson said: “The 2021 Strictly champion and BAFTA winner will be taking to the stage once again with his company of world-class performers.

“Giovanni, the Italian maestro of dance, takes centre stage in The Last Dance, a mesmerising production that transcends the boundaries of live performance.

"With a career rooted in passion, dedication, and unparalleled artistry, Giovanni has become a household name, captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances and unmatched charisma.”

The 33-year-old Italian dancer has been on the BBC One celebrity dancing contest since 2015, winning it in 2021 with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Abbington, who withdrew from last year's series in October, told the Sunday newspaper she feared a backlash if she complained and claimed the BBC had known about his behaviour for years.

In the interview, Abbington said: "I found Giovanni's behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn't sit back and let him do that to other people."

After the storm and during a show in Salford he told the audience: “Oh, I will be back, don’t you worry,” to loud cheers from fans.

In a statement, Pernice's spokesperson said: “The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully. None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form.

“Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

"He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation, and he remains fully confident of clearing his name."

The BBC has previously said it has robust duty of care procedures and that it does not comment on specific matters related to individuals.

The broadcaster said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process. If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”