Cricket legend Ian Botham announces "an evening with" date in Doncaster

British cricketing icon Baron Ian Botham is to lift the lid on his glittering career at “an evening with” event in Doncaster.

Join Lord Ian at Cast on September 10 as he discusses his amazing career, and everything in between.

Known as Beefy, the former England captain, was one of the most impactful all-rounders of his generation with 14 centuries and 383 wickets in a career that spanned over 15 years.

Through the 1980s, he was part of a golden generation of all-rounders in world cricket.

Cricket icon Ian Botham is coming to Doncaster.

The 1981 Ashes, which England won 3-1, have since come to be known as Botham’s Ashes for his starring performances with bat and ball.

In 2007, Botham was knighted for his services to cricket and to charity and is now known as Baron Botham.

Prolific with both bat and ball, Ian Botham was the fastest to the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

He broke the World Record for most Test wickets, and finished his career with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

He has been a regular in Doncaster over the years, dropping off at the Fish Market in 2023 for a spot of shopping and also enjoying a seafood lunch at the Clam and Cork restaurant with wife Kathy.

‘Beefy’ is no stranger to Doncaster – he was married here, has lived in the area for a time and was a regular at the city’s much loved Indus restaurant in Silver Street back in the 1980s.

During its heyday, Sir Ian was a regular at the Indus along with the likes of Sir Billy Connolly and Freddie Starr and the restaurant famously provided all the food for Sir Ian’s legendary charity walks in aid of Leukaemia Research before its closure in 2005.

In 2019, he joined TV host Jeff Stelling at The Reindeer Inn in Sandtoft for part of the presenter’s 260-mile charity walk.

Sir Ian, a former Scunthorpe player and known for his charity walking exploits, surprised the walkers by joining with his dog Pinot and his family, at the midway point.

Tickets for the show are available now from the Cast Box Office HERE