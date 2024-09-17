Coronation Street star bringing punk and new wave tribute show to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a night of anarchy in Doncaster – as one of the biggest stars of Coronation Street brings a unique punk and new wave tribute show to the city.

Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts in the ITV soap, is hosting Pretty Vacant: The Story of Punk and New Wave at Cast in a show packed with hits from the likes of The Sex Pistols, Blondie, The Clash, The Damned and many more.

He said: “Not many musical explosions define a generation and change music for ever.

“There was rock and roll in 1956, Beatlemania in 1963, flower power in 1967, the birth of rock in 1970 and then there was punk and new wave.”

Kevin Kennedy is bringing Pretty Vacant to Cast in Doncaster.

Between 1976 and 1979 the music world and popular culture was turned upside down as bands, musicians and fashion adopted a new and fresh ‘DIY’ approach to making music and expressing itself.

From its birth in New York City to its adolescence in London and onto its maturity across the globe punk and new wave is most definitely the music that defined a generation.

For the first time all the hits, attitude and fashion are brought to the stage by this incredibly talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers that will take you on a rollercoaster ride you will never forget.

Kevin Kennedy, best known for his role as Curly Watts in Coronation Street and his stage career including We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages on the West End, will be lending his extraordinary talents as narrator of the show.

Featuring hits originally performed by The Sex Pistols, The Clash, Blondie, The Damned, Ramones, Buzzcocks, Sham 69, The Undertones, Tom Robinson Band, Ian Dury and The Blockheads, The Police, The Jam, Generation X, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Pretenders, Joy Division, The Stranglers, The Rezillos, and many, many more.

“Pretty Vacant - The Story of Punk and New Wave is THE stage show not to be missed,” a Cast spokesperson said.

The show will be held at the theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on January 31 and tickets priced at £20 are available HERE