Comics Henning Wehn, Jimmy Tarbuck and Ross Noble all announce Doncaster shows

A trio of top comics have announced shows in Doncaster.

Stand-up legend Jimmy Tarbuck, German funnyman Henning Wehn and offbeat comic Ross Noble will all perform at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

First up will be Scouse comedy icon Jimmy Tarbuck who will appear on June 24.

After more than 60 years at the very top of his profession Tarby, 84, will relive many of the most iconic moments of a life on stage and screen.

Featuring a huge collection of anecdotes and video clips highlighting a fabulously glittering career, from going to school with John Lennon to playing golf with Bing Crosby and of course his rise to fame hosting Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

The show features stories that retell the incredible journey of a true national treasure.

Then, next up on November 7 will be “award-deserving German Comedy Ambassador” Henning Wehn – taking an unbiased look at climate change, a topic sure to delight audiences and no surprise.

After all, everyone loves talking about the weather. Rain or shine, all will be fine. Or maybe it won’t. Who knows? Come along. Or else.

Henning's most recent television and radio appearances include "Have I Got News For You" BBC1, "Would I Lie To You" BBC1, "Live At The Apollo" BBC2, "Guessable" Comedy Central, "Question Time" BBC1, "8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown" Channel 4, "Fighting Talk" BBC Radio 5 Live, “I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue” and "The Unbelievable Truth" BBC Radio 4.

And then on 24 February 24, 2026, it will be the turn of north east comic Ross Noble.

Roll up, roll up! Or use a more conventional form of transport to get to the show. It’s entirely your choice. Unless you accidentally become trapped in a barrel.

Should that happen, then just find an incline and start rolling to see the one and only Ross. He is the Wizard of Waffle, The Rambler Royale, The Noodlers’ Noodler, and he’s back live on stage to tour a tornado of tangents. What the show will be about is anybody’s guess, but that’s all part of the fun when you look inside his Cranium of Curiosities.

