Comedy show that pays homage to 90s sitcoms Friends, Frasier and Seinfeld comes to Doncaster

‘MATES: The Improvised ‘90s Sitcom’ is a spoof of TV classics such as Friends, Frasier and Seinfeld. But here’s the twist - it’s all completely improvised!

The cast take an episode title from audience suggestion and create a brand new sitcom on the spot. Expect a hilarious ‘90s nostalgia fest with plenty of heart. Could this show BE any funnier?

MATES was awarded Best Improv Show at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 by Theatre Weekly. It was created by some of the comedians behind CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation and the award-winning Sex, Lies & Improvisation.

It plays homage to Friends

MATES is live at Cast on Saturday March 4 at 7.45pm. Tickets from: https://castindoncaster.com/whats-on/mates-the-improvised-90s-sitcom/

“The three actors have a masterful handle of comedy. The sheer joy that the performers channel into the show is wonderful to behold.” ★★★★ A Younger Theatre

“A tight structure, cracking pace and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Hugely enjoyable.”.” ★★★★ The Phoenix