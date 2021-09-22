Comedy Club returns to Doncaster's Cast theatre next month

Jo Enright

Headlining is Jo Enright, described by Peter Kay as ‘one of the most naturally gifted comic talents I’ve ever seen.’ Critically acclaimed for her role of ‘Angela’ in hit ITV Sitcom The Job Lot, Jo has also starred alongside Steve Coogan in I’m Alan Partridge with Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and Ricky Gervais in After Life.

Other comedy roles include in BBC Two Sitcom Lab Rats playing the part of Cara and on BBC’s Life’s Too Short as Warwick Davis’ wife Sue.

For more than a decade now Jo has crafted a completely unique style of stand-up comedy.

Simon Donald

As well as accepting numerous invitations to perform it both on television and radio, Jo also thrives on live theatre performances, for which she has won several comedy awards including the Chortle Award for The Best Female Circuit Comic and Best Female on the Jongleurs Comedy Circuit award.

Opening the evening is Simon Donald, co-founder of ‘Viz’ Comic, the notorious sales phenomenon of the late 20th century. He’s a veteran of seven critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival solo shows and is a headline act all over the UK who has proven to be as funny with a microphone in his hand as he was with a pencil.