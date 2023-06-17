Comedian Sarah Millican adds second Doncaster date as she extends UK tour
The stand-up star’s two dates at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour will be more than a year apart however.
She was already playing the venue on October 27 this year but will now perform an additonal date on November 15, 2024.
She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”
A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.
"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.
"In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other. Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.”