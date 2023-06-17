Comedian Sarah Millican adds second Doncaster date as she extends UK tour

Comedian Sarah Millican.

The stand-up star’s two dates at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour will be more than a year apart however.

She was already playing the venue on October 27 this year but will now perform an additonal date on November 15, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”

A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.

"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.