Comedian Roy Chubby Brown to play 50th anniversary Christmas show in Doncaster
Comedy star Roy Chubby Brown will mark 50 years in showbusiness with a pre-Christmas show in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 78-year-old comic, known for his no-holds barred stand up routine will play The Dome on December 23.
A spokesman for the venue said: “After 50 years in show business, Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again.
"Thirty totally different DVDs in thirty years, thousands of live shows worldwide, four books, countless original songs and millions of fans are testimony to the fact that he is Britain's King Of Comedy.”
The star, whose real name is Royston Vasey, is famed for his patchwork suit and flying helmet and his routines are not for the easily offended, packed with blue jokes and strong language.
The spokesman added: “If easily offended, please stay away.”