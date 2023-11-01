News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Comedian Roy Chubby Brown to play 50th anniversary Christmas show in Doncaster

Comedy star Roy Chubby Brown will mark 50 years in showbusiness with a pre-Christmas show in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 78-year-old comic, known for his no-holds barred stand up routine will play The Dome on December 23.

A spokesman for the venue said: “After 50 years in show business, Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thirty totally different DVDs in thirty years, thousands of live shows worldwide, four books, countless original songs and millions of fans are testimony to the fact that he is Britain's King Of Comedy.”

Most Popular
Roy Chubby Brown is coming to Doncaster.Roy Chubby Brown is coming to Doncaster.
Roy Chubby Brown is coming to Doncaster.

The star, whose real name is Royston Vasey, is famed for his patchwork suit and flying helmet and his routines are not for the easily offended, packed with blue jokes and strong language.

The spokesman added: “If easily offended, please stay away.”

Tickets for the show are priced from £28 and are available from The Dome box office website HERE

Related topics:DoncasterBritainTickets