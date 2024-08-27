Comedian Jimmy Carr to perform two shows on one night in Doncaster
Stand up star Jimmy Carr will perform two shows on one night in Doncaster on his upcoming UK tour.
The television favourite will bring his Laughs Funny tour to The Dome on November 14 with performances at 7pm and 9.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is back on tour with his brand new show.
"Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets.
"Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.
"Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.
"But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.”The show promises 90 minutes of solid jokes with no interval.
