Comedian and Britain's Got Talent winner come to Doncaster for Christmas special

A comedian and a Britain's Got Talent winner are coming to Doncaster for a special show this Christmas.

Liverpool’s Hot Water comedy club favourite Toby Carroll returns to the Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough on Sunday, December 14, as part of a stellar line up also featuring Britain’s Got Talent’s Lost Voice Guy.

Not only is Tony Carroll a staple of Liverpool’s world famous comedy club, he is one half of the UK’s most popular podcasts, Hot Water’s Green Room.

Lost Voice Guy, aka Lee Ridley, won not only TV’s Britain’s Got Talent but also the nation’s hearts back in 2018, and now he makes a rare trip up north to headline the Reyt Good Comedy Club.

The line-up also features four support comedians.

Early bird tickets have already sold out but limited general release tickets are now available at £12 plus booking fee.

Visit www.mightyimperial.com to buy yours, and for more information.