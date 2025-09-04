Cast announces details of Cinderella, this year's Doncaster festive pantomime

Cast has unveiled full details of the line-up for its production of Cinderella, this year’s festive pantomime in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated show will open on Friday 28 November and will run until January 4, 2026.

“With a cast of both familiar faces and new talent, this magical production promises to be a highlight of the festive season,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking on the title role of Cinderella is Aamira Challenger, whose impressive stage credits include performances at Shakespeare’s Globe in The Comedy of Errors and in the West End production of Blithe Spirit.

Cinderella is coming to Doncaster's Cast theatre this festive season.

The iconic Ugly Stepsisters will be played by Adam Porter Smith as Donna and the returning Ben Eagle as Cassie.

This marks Ben’s third year as a dame at Cast, a role he has perfected over a long career that includes performances at the Royal Albert Hall and previous Cast pantomimes like Jack and the Beanstalk (2024) and Beauty and the Beast (2023).

Adam brings his extensive theatre experience, including roles in The Full Monty and the Italian tour of Billy Elliot, to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cast favourite Joe Parker, who last performed at the theatre in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023), returns as the dashing Prince Charming.

The beloved character Buttons will be played by the multi-talented Tasha Dowd, an actor-musician who recently finished a run of The Walrus Has a Right to Adventure at The Liverpool Everyman Theatre.

The dual role of Dandini and Fairy Godmother will be brought to life by Keeley Fitzgerald, who has an extensive background in both television - with credits on popular shows like Doctors and Emmerdale - and pantomime productions across the UK.

The Senior Ensemble for the production includes Aaliyah Taylor-Nelson, Cameron Duncan, and Millie Christie, all bringing diverse performance backgrounds from top institutions and touring productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Ben Eagle, also returning for panto this year are Writer Neil Hurst, Director Tess Seddon, Musical Director Sonum Batra, Choreographer Jasmine Gardner, and Percussionist and Assistant MD Taneli Clarke. Sound design will be by Andy Graham and Tom Robbins is on board as Production Manager.

Cinderella opens at Cast in Doncaster on Friday 28 November 2025 and runs until Thursday 4 January 2026.

Tickets start at just £15 and can be purchased online at castindoncaster.com or on 01302 303959.