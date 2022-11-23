Calendar Girls: Doncaster theatre group looking for people to work on bare-all show

Doncaster Stage Productions are presenting their version of the popular film and stage musical production at Cast later this year – and are looking for people to work on the show which tells the moving and funny story of a group of women who decide to strip off for a fundraising artistic nude calendar.

A spokesman said: “Covid-19 hit DSP, as it did the world, hard.

"Being mid dress rehearsal in March 2020 when theatres had to close and not being able to perform Our House was incredibly disappointing for a company who had worked so hard to produce a wonderful show that an audience didn’t get to see!

"But they are back and delighted to be producing not one but two shows during 2023."

The group is already well into rehearsals for Grease that will be performed at Cast Theatre from 8-11 with tickets available HERE

And the second show of 2023 will be Calendar Girls the Musical.

Written by Tim Firth with music by Gary Barlow, the show is based on a true Yorkshire story.

A spokesman said: “The death of a much loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do an extraordinary thing.

"Blasting away all preconceptions of what it is to be in a women’s institute, they decide to do an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity.

"Upturning preconceptions is a dangerous business and none of them expect the emotional and personal ramifications, but gradually the making of the fabulous and funny calendar

brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.”

Doncaster Stage Productions are looking for people who would like to be part of what will be an incredibly enjoyable, yet moving show.

Whether you are male, female, young or older, this show has something for everyone!

DSP are looking for anyone aged 16+ who might like to be part of this production to join them for their upcoming launch event and auditions.

If you would like to find out more join the DSP Facebook group, search DSP - Calendar Girls or click here: