British Comedian of the Year comes to Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster

Cast Comedy Club returns on Friday October 13 with a slew of excellent comic talent.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
Headlining is Dan Tiernan, described as ‘raucously entertaining’ by The Guardian.

Dan is the current British Comedian Of The Year and BBC New Comedy Award winner.

With TV credits that include Comedy Central Live, Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza and Comedians Selling Jokes to Gordon Ramsey, he’s a real force-of-nature comic who sweeps the room up in his exhilarating performance into a frenzy of laughter.

Dan Tiernan.Dan Tiernan.
Dan Tiernan.
Opening the night is Howard Walker, whose oddly hilarious observations brings something inspired to any comedy venue.

With oodles of warmth and dry wit Howard has an instantly amenable demeanour.

He's a Best New Yorkshire Act award winner as well as Hilarity Bites award runner up.

There is a supporting line up of performers including the warm and amenable Helen White and the sublime surrealism of Kevin McDonnell.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 from the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

