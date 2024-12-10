Boys from the Blackstuff: Iconic TV show coming to the stage in Doncaster

An iconic television show which made the phrase “gizza job” a nationwide catchphrase is coming to the stage in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boys from The Blackstuff, Alan Bleasdale’s 1982 drama, tackled the gritty subject of unemployment in Liverpool under then Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and has been proclaimed as one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Now the Liverpool Royal Court and National Theatre production of the show by James Graham is coming to Doncaster’s Cast theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 80s Liverpool, Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families.

Boys from the Blackstuff is coming to the stage in Doncaster.

But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.

Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

James Graham’s powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA award-winning TV series is directed by Kate Wasserberg and comes to Doncaster direct from the National Theatre and the West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show made character Yosser Hughes (played by Bernard Hill) a national icon.

Yosser was a man driven to the edge of his sanity by the loss of his job, his wife, the authorities' continued attempts to take his children away from him and his constant attempts at salvaging his male pride.

His catchphrases, "Gizza' job! and "I can do that!" became part of the popular consciousness of the 1980s.

Tickets for the show, which runs from June 3-7 are available HERE