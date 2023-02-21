B:heard will be held at 6pm, March 15, at Doncaster Little Theatre, in association with Doncaster Museum & Art Gallery, with a special musical performance from Doncaster’s Quirky Choir.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to b:friend to support the charity’s mission and help combat loneliness and social isolation.

The speakers will include older neighbours such as Julie, who will share funny and moving memories about caring for her disabled mum between the ages of 18 and 36.

The audience will also hear from Keith, a former local miner, who will talk about what it was like to be sculpted by international artist Laurence Edwards and be one of the heads cast in bronze in the ‘A Rich Seam’ mining sculpture.

Older neighbour Margaret will tell us about the Grand Theatre from Circus Hall to present day and will share memories of her first performance at 15 and brushing shoulders with famous stars.

They will be joined by Mick and Liz, who will reflect on their life on the road together. When Mick was made redundant by British Gas in 1995, he decided to embark on a horticulture course which required a year’s work experience.

His wife Liz, then Secretary to the Council for Social Responsibility of Derby Diocese, chose to resign and join Mick on an adventure across Europe, visiting chateaux and botanical gardens.

Liz has also written a numbers of books, including ‘Year on the Road’ which contains a series of meditations based on their travels.

Sara Kopecsni, b:friend Communications Officer, said: “It is human nature to connect through stories, and our older neighbours have so many important stories to tell. They can be funny, surprising or moving in equal measure. So often, these incredible tales go unheard, and we lose them, which is a real shame.

“B:heard is a wonderful chance to preserve pieces of local and social history. We are very proud to be able to give a platform to these amazing storytellers, connecting past and present.”