Benidorm and I'm A Celebrity star to lift lid on career at Doncaster show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A star of hit ITV comedy favourite Benidorm and who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is coming to Doncaster to lift the lid on her career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian and actress Crissy Rock will be sharing stories from her life in showbiz when she appears at Doncaster Little Theatre on June 21.

In a show split into two, as well as tales from her career, she will also be performing her outrageous comedy set which helped propel her to fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening with Crissy Rock: From Bedlam to Benidorm will take showgoers on a trawl through some amazing anecdotes from a colouful career.

Benidorm star Crissy Rock is coming to Doncaster

Crissy, who starred as Janey York in Benidorm and who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2011, has also starred on Celebrity Masterchef and is better known to her fans as one of the most outstanding and outrageous stand up comedians of her generation.

To celebrate over 30 years of her film debut in Ken Loach’s Ladybird Ladybird, Crissy, who was born Christine Murray, is hitting the road with a brand new show of two halves.

1st half – ‘How did Christine Murray become Crissy Rock?’ – a one woman show with funny anecdotes that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd half – Crissy Rock’s world famous stand up comedy show, which will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter!

The show takes place on Saturday 21 June from 7.30pm (Doors 6:30pm)

Tickets are priced at £20 and can be purchased HERE