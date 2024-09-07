Author applauds cast as rehearsals for Anna Hibiscus’ Song commence before heading to Doncaster

Renowned children’s author Atinuke is “bursting with delight” as she looks forward to seeing her story of Anna Hibiscus’ Song head to the stage in Doncaster.

Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres have co-produced the stage adaptation of Anna Hibiscus' Song, a book written by Nigerian storyteller Atinuke. The uplifting family production was adapted for the stage by Mojisola Kareem, Artistic Director at Utopia Theatre, after reading the story to her grandchildren.

Rehearsals for Anna Hibiscus’ Song are now underway, with the tour taking in Doncaster CAST on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September. Atinuke sent a message of support to the cast and creative team as they prepare for the nine-venue tour. She said: “Anna Hibiscus is filled with joy and happiness and doesn’t know how to contain her excitement. I certainly feel like I’m bursting with delight in the lead up to the start of this incredible tour.

“The cast and creative team are doing a wonderful job of bringing the story to life via puppetry, singing and drumming. This play has already inspired so many people with its infectious joy and now thousands more across the UK will get to see it. I send the whole team my delighted praise as they embark on this new journey telling the story of Anna Hibiscus.”

Rehearsals for Anna Hibiscus’ Song commence. Photo: Phillip Gascoyne

Atinuke has also offered to sign books to be given as competition prizes by venues during the tour. She added: “My dream was always to tell the stories of childhood on the African continent in a fun, accessible way for everybody to enjoy. This tour is a perfect way to reach even more people with a story of family, love and happiness. I can’t wait to see it!”

Meanwhile, the book’s illustrator Lauren Tobia has started a project to illustrate extra colouring resources for Bristol Old Vic, which is her local venue. She has also been appearing in book shops in the lead up to the tour starting.

Lauren, who saw the show in Sheffield last year, said: “What a wonderful visit to see the joyful production, it captured Atinuke’s beautiful story of happiness that I had the pleasure of illustrating. I was made so welcome, I totally recommend you catching this production if you can.”

Tickets for the tour are available by visiting https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/anna-hibiscus-song/

The participatory production has something for everyone to enjoy, and the tour draws on the success of the show first staged at Sheffield Theatres and in Yorkshire community venues in 2023. Last year’s production run was watched by thousands of children, families and adults; captivated by the unique story of happiness and self-discovery. It was described by The Stage as a “joyous family show with song, dance and impressive puppetry” which is “bursting with happiness.”

Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project Grants programme has awarded Utopia Theatre a grant to enable the show to tour. Anna Hibiscus’ Song celebrates and features authentic voices from the African diaspora in the UK to celebrate culture, heritage and the diverse makeup of modern families.

Told through music, dance, puppetry and traditional African storytelling, Anna Hibiscus’ Song is a theatrical adaptation of the popular children's book. Suitable for children aged 3+ and families, the performances will be interactive and colourful throughout to bring the stage and story to life.