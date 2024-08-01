April in Paris – A Doncaster Little Theatre Production

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
Doncaster Little Theatre is putting on its own version of the John Godber classic April in Paris next month.

Bet and Al live a quiet humdrum life in their small Yorkshire home until Bet wins a `Romantic Breaks` competition.

Come and join them as they experience the highs and lows of Parisienne life.

See what effect it has on their view of the world around them.

April in Paris – A Doncaster Little Theatre Production.

Experience a trip of a lifetime with this special Yorkshire man and wife team. Laughs and tears abound as we journey on the escapades together.

The play, directed by Simon Carr, takes place Thursday 5th - Saturday 7th September, at 7.30pm.

Ticket price are£12 with concessions at £10, visit https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk for more.

