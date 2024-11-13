Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Secondary school students across South Yorkshire are set to receive a crucial lesson on the risks of underage drinking, in an effort to reduce underage drinking and its associated harms among young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smashed, an international educational theatre production by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, will visit 13 schools in South Yorkshire. From 11th to 22nd November, this impactful initiative will use engaging interactive performances to educate students about the causes and consequences of underage drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 20th year, ‘Smashed’ has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world. By delivering a combination of live theatre performances, interactive workshops and digital experiences, the project educates young people about the dangers of alcohol use.

Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25-minute performance followed by a 35-minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.

Alcohol education programme ‘Smashed’ celebrates twenty years in Great Britain with largest secondary school tour to date.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering a culture of health and well-being among adolescents, a critical demographic for instilling lifelong healthy habits. Smashed does not merely inform; it transforms attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol consumption among young people. In the 2023 – 2024 school year, 73 per cent of students in Great Britain said they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers, and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol related harm among young people.

In the past decade, the UK has made positive progress in reducing levels of underage drinking.

Data from the UK Government shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Doncaster are below England’s national average (20.7 per 100,000 versus 26.0 per 100,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that ‘Smashed’ has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain. This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking.

"At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across South Yorkshire will not only gain valuable insights from the performances, but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, added: “We are excited to return to South Yorkshire with Smashed Live in Autumn 2024. Despite the progress made in reducing underage drinking across Great Britain, it remains crucial to continue reinforcing our message, and our team is eager to engage young people across South Yorkshire about the ongoing health and social risks of drinking underage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diageo is committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK. It has supported Smashed since it began in 2005, and the programme, developed in consultation with young people and recognised for its educational impact, has a proven positive impact, with the latest UK evaluation report indicating that after attending a Smashed session:

· 83% of students stated they had ‘some’ or ‘lots’ of knowledge about the risks of drinking alcohol underage.

· 89% of students stated that they feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 87% of students stated that if they or someone they knew were having problems with alcohol, they would know where to get help.

· 73% of students stated that they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.

With a goal to educate 10 million young people by 2030, the programme expanded in 2021 with Smashed Online, which uses filmed clips, interactive tools, and assessments that can be completed in schools or from home.

The tour is visiting the following Doncaster schools:

The Laurel Academy in Mexborough on Monday 11th November

Ash Hill Academy in Doncaster on Wednesday 13th November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall Cross Academy and Don Valley Academy in Doncaster on Thursday 21st November

For more information on the Smashed programme and its upcoming tour, please visit: https://www.smashedproject.org/

Schools not reached by the live tour also can take part in Smashed Online. To find out more, please visit: