Adult ballet with sex, nudity and whips set to be staged at Doncaster's Cast theatre

balletLORENT will present Rapunzel at Cast later this year – with the adult version of the show touching on themes of miscarriage, child abuse, grief and obsession.

There will also be a family friendly version too for ages 5+ when the show comes to the city on September 8 and 9.

The first of its kind adult interpretation of the much loved-classic can be watched independently, but offer a deeper kind of storytelling when digested as a pair.

Newcastle-based balletLORENT believes this to be the first time a dance company has staged a work in this way.

The family friendly Rapunzel offers a gentler, though still darkly beautiful, retelling of the infamous story.

A flame haired Rapunzel becomes entrapped in the tower with only a possessive witch and her pet creatures for company until a prince comes along, drawn by the sound of her singing.

The prince attempts to rescue Rapunzel but they end up rescuing each other. The show sensitively navigates its way around the classic fable through movement, music and narration, and is suitable for audiences aged 5+.

Whilst at night on Saturday 9 September from 8pm, Rapunzel After Dark is a no holds barred staging of the yarn, closer in spirit to the Brothers Grimms' original story, which was never intended for children.

Featuring depictions of sex and partial nudity, the dance piece touches upon adult themes including childlessness, miscarriage, grief, obsession and child abuse, with strong gothic folk horror undertones. It is recommended for audiences aged 16+.

Both versions turn the familiar allegory, first published in 1812, inside out by exposing the hidden stories of secondary characters.

A balletLORENT spokesperson said: “Vistas shift as we become privy to the forgotten perspectives of the childless witch and Rapunzel's bereft parents, whose hopes and fears for their stolen child are explored through hypnotic dream sequences.”

An identical cast performs in both adaptations, with balletLORENT regular Natalie MacGillivray playing Rapunzel and new recruit Alicia Meehan as the witch. The pair, along with the rest of the nine-strong cast are choreographed and directed by Liv Lorent MBE.

The two-headed shape-shifting show also shares playfully eccentric costumes by award-winning designer Michele Clapton (Game of Thrones; The Crown; Mamma Mia), a classical soundtrack by long time creative collaborator Murray Gold (Dr Who; Gentleman Jack; It's a Sin), narration by leading British actor Lesley Sharp (The Full Monty; Scott and Bailey; Three Girls), lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth and set design by Phil Eddolls.

The score is recorded by Northern Sinfonia.

Liv Lorent, artistic director, balletLORENT, said: "Rapunzel and Rapunzel After Dark have many similarities, and share some identical scenes. But Rapunzel After Dark is explicit and unashamedly about female desire, rage and ambition to become a mother no matter what it costs.

"It shows men and women at their most vulnerable, and celebrates hope over adversity.

"Rapunzel for families is the story of a wife and a witch both desperately wanting a baby, and relates a powerful urgency towards this quest, which is suitable for a family audience.

"It is a big story of beautiful adolescent Rapunzel who longs for freedom from an overprotective mother. She is trapped, but eventually is free and builds her own new life.