Acclaimed play inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Black Is The Color Of My Voice, comes to Cast in Doncaster

On Friday 20 September, Apphia Cambell's acclaimed play Black Is The Color Of My Voice will be heading to Cast in Doncaster.

The piece is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and features many of her most iconic songs performed live.

Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

The show has played nationally and internationally to standing ovations from Shanghai and New York to Edinburgh and the West End of London. It recently toured Australia and won the Best Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024.

For more information or to book tickets please visit the website https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/