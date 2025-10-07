Acclaimed beatboxing star SK Shlomo announces Doncaster show

An acclaimed beatboxing star who has worked with Bjork and appeared alongside Jools Holland is bringing his show for children to Doncaster.

SK Shlomo first burst into the mainstream after appearing on BBC2’s Later… With Jools Holland and has performed with famous fans from Damon Albarn, Lily Allen and Jarvis Cocker to Imogen Heap, Martha Wainwright and Rudimental.

SK soon became the first ever World Looping Champion and taught their friend Ed Sheeran some tricks.

After becoming Artist in Residence at London’s Southbank Centre, playing the main stages at Glastonbury, winning rave reviews for an autobiographical one-man show and even becoming the subject of an award-winning feature documentary, The Beatbox Choir, SK Shlomo is coming to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on November 1.

Everything changed at the age of 27 when Shlo became a parent.

Frustrated and exhausted by late nights on the road, SK Shlomo started thinking about ways to teach their skills to the younger generation – and so they devised Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids.

The show became a phenomenal success, with five-star reviews and sell out shows from the Royal Albert Hall to the Edinburgh Festival.

Following a sell-out Spring tour, the autumn leg will include a visit to Doncaster.

Shlomo, who makes mad music with their mouth, is setting out to create the next generation of superstar beatboxers. Anyone can be one of this sonic superhero’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises, and cool music, whether they’re aged 1 or 101!

Tickets are available at beatboxadventures.com and at castindoncaster.com.