The Ultimate Ladies Night Show set to sizzle in Doncaster this Saturday

Get ready for a night of sensational entertainment as The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, billed as the UK's LARGEST show of its kind, makes its highly anticipated return to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which promises an unforgettable evening for everyone aged 18 and over, is set to heat up the stage at Parklands Sports & Social Club. Doors will open from 7pm.

​The director of the touring spectacular, Anthony Hall, expressed immense excitement about bringing the show back to Doncaster. "We are really excited to be returning to Doncaster," Hall stated. "The people here absolutely love us, and honestly, Doncaster is one of our absolute personal favourite places to visit because the audience members just absolutely love us and keep coming back for more! They truly know how to party."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​In a move set to delight local fans, Hall also addressed the current economic climate, reassuring potential attendees that the show remains accessible. "Due to the current financial challenges, we want everyone to enjoy top quality live entertainment, so we are keeping our ticket prices low without breaking the pocket," he confirmed.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Set

​The organisers have just released a "slight, but HUGE" update to the already incredible cast lineup for this week’s show.

​An All-Star Lineup

​The main event will feature the renowned The Ultimate Boys! with an electrifying performance from RYDER, ANGEL, BLACK STALLION, and LOGAN.

​Adding to the glamour and excitement are a host of talented special guests:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• ​Miss Arina Fox: A sensational live singing and hilarious comedy sensation, guaranteed to have the audience in stitches.

​As if the entertainment wasn't enough, attendees will also have the chance of winning some BIG CASH with the Ultimate Cashpot Bingo Flyer!

​Organisers are urging party-goers to secure their places quickly for what promises to be a massive, yet affordable, night out.

​Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketsource for as low as £6.00!!!

​Don't delay—book today and prepare for the best Ladies Night ever!