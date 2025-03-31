The South (feat members of The Beautiful South) come to Goole - Junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South are back on the road and do what they do best - perform the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to the thousands of fans of these timeless classics.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. Gareth John joins both Gaz and Ali on vocals bringing his talents to the forefront making him a third vocalist as part of the new set-up.

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this exciting live band have spent 15 years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals. These songs span an impressive 18-year career starting way back in 1989!

The South

The South are:

Alison Wheeler (Vocals), Gaz Birtles (Vocals), Phil Barton (Guitars), Steve Nutter (Bass), Dave Anderson (Drums), Karl Brown (Percussion), Gareth John (Trumpet/Vocals), Su Robinson (Sax) and Andy Price (Keyboards).

Let’s Carry On… Regardless!

THE SOUTH – 2025 UK Tour Dates include:

The South

Fri 2 May COVENTRY – HMV Empire

Sun 4 May ST ALBANS – The Horn

Fri 9 May WELLS – Studio 24

Sat 17 May BRIDPORT – Electric Palace

Fri 23 May BAKEWELL – Thornbridge Brewery

Sat 24 May HUDDERSFIELD – Town Hall

Sun 25 May GOOLE – Junction

Sun 1 June MIDDLESBROUGH – Town Hall

Fri 11 July GRIMSBY – Auditorium

Sat 12 July TAMWORTH – Assembly Rooms

Fri 29 Aug FLEETWOOD – Marine Hall

Sun 31 Aug BRISTOL – Fleece

Sun 21 Sept ISLE OF WIGHT – Strings Bar

Fri 24 Oct LIVERPOOL – The Arts Club

Fri 14 Nov STROUD – Sub Rooms

Sat 15 Nov RAWTENSTALL – St Mary’s Chambers

Sun 16 Nov DARLINGTON – Hippodrome

& Fri 5 Dec NORTHAMPTON - Roadmender

All tickets for the above shows are available from - http://thesouth.co.uk/tour-dates/

Twitter / X – https://twitter.com/thesouthuk