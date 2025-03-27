The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio - Gypsy Jazz and Blues at Cast, Doncaster
Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.
Friday April 11, CAST, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU.
Doors: 7.15pm.
Tickets: £17.
Box Office: 01302 303959.
"Remi Harris is one of the great guitarists we have in this country, an absolutely extraordinary musician" Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2
"Remi is a phenomenal player specialising in both Gypsy Jazz, and Blues guitar. He's a true master of both genres. His live performances have audiences totally mesmerised with his artistry, virtuosity, musicality, and deeply felt passion for his music” . Martin Taylor MBE
"Brilliant!!!! Your playing is spectacular” PeterFrampton