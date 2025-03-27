The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio - Gypsy Jazz and Blues at Cast, Doncaster

One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues.

Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.

Friday April 11, CAST, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU.

Doors: 7.15pm.

Tickets: £17.

Box Office: 01302 303959.

"Remi Harris is one of the great guitarists we have in this country, an absolutely extraordinary musician" Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2

"Remi is a phenomenal player specialising in both Gypsy Jazz, and Blues guitar. He's a true master of both genres. His live performances have audiences totally mesmerised with his artistry, virtuosity, musicality, and deeply felt passion for his music” . Martin Taylor MBE

"Brilliant!!!! Your playing is spectacular” PeterFrampton