The Empress Building's October 2024 lineup: unmissable shows and experiences

This October, The Empress Building in Mexborough is hosting a spectacular lineup of events, from legendary tribute concerts like Spandau Ballet and Music Masters to exclusive evenings with stars like Kevin Keegan and Brian Blessed. The month closes with a comedy night featuring Chubby Brown and a fun-filled Children’s Halloween Ball. Don’t miss these unmissable experiences—get your tickets now!

The Empress Building Unveils a Star-Studded October 2024 Lineup: From Legendary Concerts to Exclusive Audience Events

October 2024 at The Empress Building in Mexborough is shaping up to be a truly extraordinary month, filled with unforgettable experiences for all ages. From world-renowned musicians and legendary football figures to Halloween fun for the little ones, this historic venue is offering a diverse range of events guaranteed to entertain, inspire, and delight.

Event Highlights

October Events at the Empress Building

Spandau Ballet Ballroom Concert – Saturday, 5th October 2024Kicking off the month is the Spandau Ballet Ballroom Concert, a night that promises to transport fans back to the golden era of British music. This tribute concert will recreate the magic of one of the UK's most iconic bands, delivering timeless hits like Gold and True. With its rich acoustics and elegant surroundings, the ballroom will offer the perfect setting for a night of nostalgia and glamour.

Music Masters Ballroom Concert – Saturday, 12th October 2024Following closely is the Music Masters Ballroom Concert, featuring a phenomenal tribute to some of the most beloved artists of all time. Expect a high-energy evening filled with show-stopping performances and a setlist that spans decades. This is a must-attend event for music lovers looking to relive the magic of classic hits in a stunning, live setting.

An Audience with Kevin Keegan – Friday, 18th October 2024Football fans won’t want to miss An Audience with Kevin Keegan. One of the greatest footballers and managers in English history, Keegan will take to the stage for an exclusive evening of stories, laughter, and behind-the-scenes insights from his extraordinary career. This intimate event offers a rare opportunity to hear from a sporting legend in person.

Soul Battalion Ballroom Concert – Saturday, 19th October 2024Get ready to dance the night away with the Soul Battalion Ballroom Concert. Featuring an exceptional live band, this soulful evening will have everyone grooving to Motown classics, Northern Soul anthems, and funk favourites. Whether you're a dedicated soul fan or just looking for a fun night out, this event is guaranteed to get you moving.

An Audience with Brian Blessed – Friday, 25th October 2024Prepare for an evening of laughter and larger-than-life stories with An Audience with Brian Blessed. Known for his booming voice and unforgettable performances on stage and screen, Brian Blessed will share tales from his illustrious acting career and beyond. Expect wit, wisdom, and plenty of surprises as this national treasure takes to the stage.

Chubby Brown Ballroom Comedy Night – Saturday, 26th October 2024For those in the mood for comedy, the Chubby Brown Ballroom Comedy Night promises a night of outrageous humour and belly laughs. Known for his sharp wit and no-holds-barred comedy, Chubby Brown will deliver an evening of laughter in true unapologetic style. Note: This event is suitable for adult audiences only.

Children’s Halloween Ball – Tuesday, 31st October 2024Rounding off the month in spooky style is the Children’s Halloween Ball, a family-friendly event where children can enjoy an afternoon of fun, games, and Halloween festivities. With a costume contest, dancing, and plenty of sweet treats, this event will bring a magical close to October’s celebrations.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of The Empress Building, shared her excitement for the upcoming month: “October is truly special at The Empress Building, and we’re so proud to host such a fantastic variety of events. From iconic musicians and beloved entertainers to spooky fun for the little ones, we’ve crafted an October that really has something for everyone. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy an exceptional lineup of live entertainment.”

Don’t Miss Out on a Packed Month of Entertainment

With such a rich calendar of events, October 2024 at The Empress Building promises to be a month filled with joy, excitement, and memorable moments. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, comedy lover, or looking for something special for the family, there’s something for everyone at this iconic venue.

Tickets for all October events are on sale now, and they’re expected to sell fast. To secure your spot, visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson for more information and to book tickets. Make sure you don’t miss out on an unforgettable October at The Empress Building!